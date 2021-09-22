Neha Bhasin & Shamita Shetty pose for an adorable PHOTO; Fans call them ‘Friends for life’

It has been a few days since the first season of Bigg Boss OTT came to an end after entertaining audiences for six weeks at a stretch. The OTT house saw some high-voltage drama, fights, and arguments, but it also witnessed the beginning of some new friendships which grew stronger by the day. And one such friendship formed between contestants Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty. Their bond shined through in the journey and looks like it going to continue outside the house too. A few hours back, Neha took to Instagram and posted a picture with Shamita, as the two caught up recently.

Taking to the photo-sharing-application, Neha shared a photograph featuring herself and Shamita. The two looked happy as they sat close and flashed bright smiles at the camera. Both friends were seen clad in casuals. While Neha wore a red and blue checked shirt, Shamita was seen clad in light pink polo-neck sleeveless shirt and blue denim pants. Both Neha and Shamita had their hair tied up, while they wrapped up the look with minimal makeup. Sharing the picture, Neha captioned it, “Meri pyaari moonpari @shamitashetty_official”. Shamita left a sweet comment that read, “Love u my darling”.

As soon as Neha dropped the picture on the gram, fans showered it with likes and comments. While one fan wrote, “Love seeing you both together”, another said, “We want a LIVE session with both of you”. A third one wrote, “Love you both! The best, most honest, heartfelt & rarest friendship in BB house.”

Talking about their Bigg Boss OTT journeys, while Shamita went to become the second runner up, Neha was evicted in a surprise midnight eviction in the finale week.

