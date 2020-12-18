Neha Kakkar adds fuel to pregnancy rumours as she hides her tummy at the airport with Rohanpreet Singh: PHOTOS

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh were recent spotted at the airport by the shutterbugs. The songstress added fuel to her pregnancy speculations as she covered her tummy with one hand while posing for the paparazzi.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh left fans utterly surprised with their latest social media post. The couple often keeps sharing love-filled pictures, but their latest photo has left fans wondering if they're expecting their first child, merely two months after marriage. In the picture, Neha and Rohanpreet are posing adorably for the camera, but it is Neha's tummy that has caught everyone's attention.

The songstress is cradling what seems like a baby bump, while her hubby Rohanpreet embraces her warmly from the back. The couple's picture has made fans think if this is a pregnancy announcement. Neha captioned the post as 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar,' while Rohanpreet commented saying, 'Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehu.' (Now we have to make more care Nehu). While this wasn't all to leave fans yearning to know if it's 'good news' from NehuPreet, Neha added fuel to pregnancy rumours during her airport spotting.

Rohanpreet and Neha were spotted at the airport today morning. While the couple looked all happy as they posed for the shutterbugs, Neha hid her tummy adding fuel to pregnancy speculations. Yes, covered her tummy with one hand while posing, and grabbed eyeballs. The couple looked cool as they dressed in cool and comfy casuals. Neha looked pretty and glowing in her pink joggers and jacket paired with a black tank top and white sneakers. Rohanpreet looked dashing in orange joggers and grey sweatshirt.

The couple tied the knot on October 24 in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh. Neha and Rohanpreet had flown to Dubai for their honeymoon after the wedding. Neha is currently judging Indian Idol 12 with Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

