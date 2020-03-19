Neha Kakkar is all smiles as she poses for PICTURES with Kalla Sohna Nai couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

The Kalla Sohna Nai trio, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Neha Kakkar's pictures are all about happiness and you cannot miss them. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13's cutest couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are grabbing headlines ever since the lovebirds confessed their feelings for each other. But the duo has now become the talk-of-the-town for another reason. Yes, we're talking about their upcoming music video Kalla Sohna Nai. The much-awaited song is going to release in a few hours, and they're garnering all the attention. Well, the song is sung by none other than the cutest and most-loved singer of Bollywood, Neha Kakkar.

Now, a picture of Asim, Himanshi, and Neha is doing rounds on social media and is creating rage. In the picture, the Kalla Sohna Nai are seen flashing their brightest smiles as they pose for a beautiful click. While the two ladies opted for all pink, Asim became the man in black. Apparently, the trio returned to Mumbai after the shooting and promotion of the song. While Neha and Himanshi's cuteness made eyes turn, Asim's handsomeness added to 'tadka' to the picture. We must say, together they looked blissful.

In another picture shared by Asim on his Instagram handle just a few hours back, the entire Kalla Sohna Nai team is seen having a gala time as they get ready for a click. With their chemistry in the pictures itself, we're cannot wait to see the output of the song.

Are you excited to see Asim and Himanshi for the first time on-screen together after BB 13? Do you think the song will be a hit? Are you rooting for #AsiManshi? Let us know in the comment section below.

