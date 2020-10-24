Neha Kakkar is all smiles as she twins with her beau Rohanpreet in green ahead of their wedding; See Photos

Ahead of their D-Day, Neha Kakkar treats her fans with beautiful pics with her groom to be Rohanpreet Singh from their wedding ceremonies.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are gearing up for their wedding day and their fans can’t keep about the same. The lovebirds, who are heads over heels in love with each other, are set to tie the knot during the weekend. In fact, the wedding festivities are going on in full swing and Neha and Rohan have been sharing beautiful glimpses of their wedding ceremonies on social media. And while all eyes are on Neha and Rohan’s, fondly addressed as NehuPreet by fans, this adorable couple has once again shared some new pics from their wedding rituals.

In the pics, Neha and Rohan were are all smiles as they twinned in green. Bride to be Neha was seen wearing a green lehenga by Anita Dongre. She completed her look with traditional red chooda and yellow bangles. On the other hand, Rohan complemented his bride to be well, in a pastel green kurta paired with a bottle green coloured turban. The soon to wed couple looked much in couple as they posed for the camera. Neha captioned the post as, “Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki.”

Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s recent pics from their wedding ceremonies:

Earlier, the couple had shared unmissable pics from their haldi ceremony and they were seen twinning in yellow outfits. Talking about the wedding, Rohan and Neha are expected to tie the knot in the national capital and the wedding will, reportedly, be attended by celebs like Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The couple will be hosting a grand reception in Zirakpur, Punjab on October 26.

