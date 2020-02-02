Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan collaborate for a music video amid wedding rumours; Pose for pictures in Goa

Amid wedding rumours Indian Idol 11 couple Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are shooting for their special surprise for fans. Here's what it is.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have become one of the most talked-about jodis of the entertainment world right now. All thanks to their wedding. Yes, apparently the Indian Idol 11 couple are all set to tie the knot on Valentine's Day this year. From sharing mushy pictures on social media to getting romantic on the sets of the show, the couple is grabbing eyeballs all over. But before their big D Day, the duo has another sweet surprise for their fans that will make them root for them further.

Well, Neha and Aditya are all set to be a part of a music video. Yes, you read that right! Neha and Aditya have collaborated for a music video and they have been shooting for the same in Goa. Tony Kakkar, Neha's brother, took to his Instagram to share this news with an awe-dorable picture. He stated that the single is sung by the brother-sister duo and it will feature Aditya in it. In the picture, Aditya and Neha are seen all smiles as they pose for a click. While Neha looks gorgeous in a off peach dress, Aditya is seen donning a floral shirt with blue jacket. They comfortably stand next to each other and look absolutely cute. The single is set to release on 10th February, that is just four days before their speculated wedding day. Well, looks like its sure going to be a blockbuster considering their chemistry and bond. Also, we're wondering if this is also a secret date for them in Goa amid their marraige rumours?

Take a look at Neha and Aditya's happy Goa picture here:

For the unversed, both Neha and Aditya's families had appeared on the sets of Indian Idol 11 and had approved of their relationship. They had also fixed a wedding, Valentine’s Day, 14th February. Only time will tell if the two really tie the knot or not, but they surely make a cute pair. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to hear this news? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

