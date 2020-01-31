Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan show us their romantic sides on Indian Idol 11 amidst wedding rumours; See Pics

Indian Idol 11 couple Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan give us a glimpse of their romantic andaaz before their rumoured wedding. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been grabbing the headlines lately, all thanks to their parents who arranged their marriage. Yes, the apparently the Indian Idol couple are all set to tie the knot in mid February this year. The D day was decided by Neha's parents and Aditya's folks, who graced the music reality show, specially to announce this big day. Both their parents have zeroed their Neha and Aditya's wedding date on 14th February 2020. Yes, you read that right! The two apparently will the take the plunge on Valentine's Day 2020.

As the 'wedding' day is nearing, the cute couple is making the most of their time and sharing some awe-inspiring moments together. Looks like they've taken their parents demand seriously and have been coming close to each other. While it was only a week ago that Neha and Aditya were seen sharing awe-dorable pictures on their social handles, and now the duo will be seen sharing some romantic moments on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Yes, the couple will be seen getting all musy and lovey-dovey in the upcoming episode. Apparently, it is going to be a bachelor's party for Aditya hosted by Love Aaj Kal couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

And now, pictures and videos from this special episode are doing the rounds on social media and fans are yearning to see 'NehAditya' together. Yes, fans have also coined special term for them. In one these pictures, Neha can be seen wearing bride-to-be glasses as she poses for a click. In another Aditya can be seen giving Neha a red rose, as she can't stop blushing. Not only this, they will also be seen doing a couple dance on romantic number, Dheeme Dheeme. These inside pictures are going viral and fans are tagging them as 'made for each other' couple already.

Take a look at their romantic date on Indian Idol 11 here:

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episode? Well, the episode is sure going to be filled with loads of love and romance. It would be also be interesting to see what happens on the February 14. Do you want to see them as a real-life couple? Let us know in the comment section below. ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar gets a special gift from singer Kumar Sanu and it has an Aditya Narayan connection

