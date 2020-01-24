Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan tease fans with mushy pictures amidst marriage rumours; Check it out

Looks like love is in the air for Indian Idol 11 couple Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan as they recently dropped in some love-filled pictures. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have become the 'IT' couple of Telly world. No, we're not saying it, but rather they're proving it with their mushy and cute romance on the sets of their show Indian Idol 11. Well, looks like the duo have taken the wishes of their parents very seriously. Remember how both their folks announced their wedding date in front of the world? Yes, Aditya's parents Neha's folks have finalised their wedding date as 14th February, the day of love - Valentines day. Well, and now looks like love is finally brewing between the two.

Neha and Aditya both took to their Instagram handles to share some love-filled pictures and it has kept us guessing what's cooking between the two. While Neha shared a cute picture of herself making a half heart with her hands, Aditya was seen blushing creating the other half heart. Neha captioned it as 14th Feb, whereas Aditya wrote, 'A part of my heart.' Looks like, Aditya's heart lies with Neha and vice versa. Together they are, 'Two bodies but one soul.'

Well, though the two aren't really in one frame, they're chemistry is making the pictures all appealing. It's like, 'You're apart but close to my heart!' They make us sing, 'Do dil mil rahe hain magar chupke chupke'. Aditya and Neha are you listening? All in all, we cannot get over their cuteness and mushy romance.

Check out their lovey-dovey pictures here:

Whether it is happening or not, fans surely want to see them share a great bond as they've often been linked together. Aditya's efforts to woo Neha and the latter's replies have all our hearts. It would be extremely exciting and interesting to see what happens on the big D-day. Do you want to see them as a real-life couple? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

