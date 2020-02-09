Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's Chocolate Day 2020 celebration amid wedding rumours is too cute to handle

Amid wedding rumours Indian Idol 11 couple Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's THIS picture of Chocolate Day 2020 celebration will melt your heart. Take a look.

Valentine's week has kick-started and lovers all over the world are celebrating love, compassion and togetherness. Well, it is that time of the year, when 'Love is actually in the air.' Speaking of love, how can we forget our Telly couple Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan who are making heads turn with their mushy romance amid wedding rumours. Yes, apparently the Indian Idol 11 couple are all set to tie the knot on February 14, 2020, and this news has left everyone yearning to see them as a real-life couple.

Today, February 9, is celebrated as chocolate day, wherein couples treat each other with chocolates and fill in sweetness in their lives. Well, how can #NehAditya be behind to make the most of this sweet and love-filled day? A picture of the cute duo celebrating Chocolate day 2020, on the sets of the music reality show has been doing rounds on social media. While in one picture, Aditya is seen feeding Neha a piece chocolate, in the other Neha is seen following the sweet gesture. The amount of love and care in the picture as they share a beautiful moment speaks volumes of their bond. We must say, they look absolutely adorable together and we can't take our eyes of their cuteness. They surely know how to make us all go 'awww.'

Take a look at their lovey-dovey picture here:

For the unversed, Neha and Aditya have also collaborate for a song which will release tomorrow, i.e. February 10. Looks like they're setting couple goals even before taking the plunge. Well, only time will tell if they will really get married on Valentine's Day 2020 or not. But, we are totally awestruck by their cutesy chemistry. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

