Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's rumoured relationship already has Udit Narayan's blessing? Find Out

In a recent interaction, Aditya's father and veteran singer Udit Narayan was asked what he thinks of his son and Neha as a couple. Read on to find out.

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan have been keeping social media abuzz. The reason? Well, if you have been an ardent fan of the singer you would know that Neha Kakkar and Aditya have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship. Their fans, too, don't seem to mind this pairing as many have already started shipping the couple on social media. In a recent interaction with Navbharat Times, Aditya's father and veteran singer Udit Narayan was asked what he thinks of his son and Neha as a couple.

Udit Narayan revealed that he does enjoy Neha's songs. He said, "Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs."

He added that he is aware of Neha and Aditya being paired up. ""Both of them are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family." Does this mean Aditya and Neha already have Udit Narayan's blessing?

Do you think rumours surrounding Neha and Aditya are for real? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Navbharat Times

Read More