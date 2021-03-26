Neha Kakkar and hubby Rohanpreet Singh throw their first Holi pool party after marriage; SEE VIDEO

Neha Kakkar has set the ball rolling with her pre-Holi celebrations with pool party, which included her husband Rohanpreet and close family members.

The spectacular singer and the most loved Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar is very happy as she has started Holi festival celebrations with hubby Rohanpreet Singh. It is her first Holi party after her marriage, and it is very special for her. The singer is in a fun mood as she enjoys the pre-Holi party with her friends and family. The couple threw a pool party at their place and they all had a great time.

The gorgeous singing sensation Neha Kakkar is definitely a social media queen as she loves to share her professional as well as personal life on social media. She uploaded her Holi party video on social media. She is looking adorable in a black crop top and white shorts as her husband Rohanpreet is seen holding her. They are dancing to the tunes of the new song of Tony Kakkar, ‘Tera Suit’ featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Take a look at the video: CLICK

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet have met on the sets of their music video ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ and they fell for each other. Shortly after, they got married in October 2020.

It is their first Holi celebration as husband and wife and the couple is very happy. They have taken some time off work for the celebrations. On the work front, Neha Kakkar is presently the judge of the popular reality show, Indian Idol 12. Recently, she received 'shagun ka lifafa' from for her marriage. It made her emotional and overwhelmed on the show.

Who is Neha Kakkar's husband? Neha Kakkar's husband is Rohanpreet Singh, who is a Punjabi singer. When was Neha Kakkar dating before her marriage? Neha Kakkar was in a long term relationship with actor Himanshu Kohli. Did Neha Kakkar marry Aditya Narayan Indian Idol 12 host? No, it was a publicity stint on the show. When did Neha Kakkar get married? Neha Kakkar married to Rohanpreet Singh on 24th October 2020. What is Neha Kakkar doing at presently? Neha Kakkar is the judge of Indian Idol 12 and has recently sung for music video Marjaneya, featuring Bigg Boss 14 couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Credits :Neha Kakkar Instagram

