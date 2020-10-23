Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one excited couple as they twin in yellow for their haldi ceremony

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will be tying the knot during the weekend and will be hosting a wedding reception on October 26.

Neha Kakkar, Bollywood’s one of the most talented singers, is all set to walk down the aisle. Yes! After creating much of a buzz about her love life, the Indian Idol 11 judge is set to marry beau Rohanpreet Singh. It is reported that the couple has been dating each other for some time and are quite excited about this new phase of their lives. While the lovebirds will be tying the knot this weekend, their wedding ceremonies have already begun.

We have got our hands on Neha and Rohanpreet’s haldi ceremony now. In the pic, the couple was seen twinning in yellow as they geared up for the ceremony. While the bride to be wore a yellow saree paired with floral jewelry, Rohan complimented her with a yellow kurta which he had paired with a white turban. The soon to wed couple was seen posing with their family and close friends including Neha’s sister Tony Kakkar and lyricist Jassi Lohka and each one of them was all pumped up for Neha and Rohan’s (fondly called NehuPreet by the fans) wedding this weekend.

Earlier, Neha had shared a boomerang video of herself heading towards her wedding destination with siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. In fact, Neha’s mehendi ceremony pics also went viral on social media wherein the lady had decided to keep it simple and opted for a black outfit. According to media reports, Neha and Rohanpreet will be taking their nuptial vows in the national capital and will be hosting a grand reception in Zirakpur, Punjab on October 26 which will be attended by their close friends from the industry.

Credits :Vishal Punjabi Instagram

