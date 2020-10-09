Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh CONFIRM their relationship in latest post; Latter declares his 'love' for her

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have 'finally' broken their silence on the relationship rumours, and confessed their love for each other on social media. Take a look at NehuPreet's lovey-dovey posts here.

Neha Kakkar has been hogging headlines for quite a few days for her personal life. Rumours about her relationship and marriage with 'good friend' Rohanpreet Singh have been circulating. It was speculated that the Neha and Rohanpreet are all set to join the bandwagon of celebrities tying the knot this year, as they exchange nuptial vows on October 24, 2020. But, neither of them had opened up and clarified the news.

Now, in a piece of good news for fans, Neha and Rohanpreet have finally 'confirmed' their relationship. Yes, you read that right! Neha and Rohanpreet have admitted to being romantically involved, and have for the first time confessed their love for each other publicly. Dropping a 'big and happy' surprise for fans, just a few hours ago, Neha took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with Rohanpreet and admitted their relationship. She wrote, 'You're mine' as she tagged Rohanpreet in the post.

In the photo, Neha and Rohanpreet are seen twinning in black and look super cute as they flash their beaming smiles for the camera. Neha also used a loving hashtag for them, 'NehuPreet.' The Punjabi Munda also was left awestruck with Neha's lovey-dovey post, and declared his love for her in the comment section. Sweetly calling Neha 'Babu', Rohanpreet commented, 'I love you so much. Mera putt meri jaan. Yes, I am only yours, Meri zindagi.'

Within moments, Neha's post caught fans' attention, and they showered the 'couple' with loads of love. Following Neha's post, Rohanpreet also shared the same photo on his Instagram account, with a beautiful caption, as he introduced his 'girlfriend and life' Neha to the world. He wrote, 'Meet My Zindagi!' Now, isn't this cute?

Take a look at NehuPreet's lovey-dovey posts here.

This certainly is the best news for Neha's fans, as she has not only made their morning a super happy one. Well, now all eyes are on Neha and Rohanpreet's marriage, as everyone waits for the couple to reveal if they're actually walking down the aisle this month. What are your thoughts on this new cute couple - NehuPreet? Let us know in the comment section below.

