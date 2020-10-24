Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose as man and wife for the first time post their wedding; See Pic

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have tied the knot after dating each other for a while. The wedding took place as Sikh traditions.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding, which has been a hot topic of discussion for a while now. And while all eyes have been on the bubbly singer’s wedding, she has finally taken her nuptial vows with beau Rohanpreet. The wedding took place at a gurudwara as per the Sikh traditions and was attended by the couple’s respective families and close friends. And after taking their laavan pheras, the newly wed couple came to meet the paparazzi and posed together as man and wife for the first time.

In the pics, Neha and Rohan were seen posing hands in hands for the shutterbugs. Bride to be was seen dressed in a peach color lehenga with golden and magenta embroidery. She had completed her look with traditional red chooda. On the other hand, Rohan wore a peach sherwani and golden turban. The cuple even exchanged garlands in front of the media. This isn’t all. We all got our hands on another video wherein Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar was seen dancing on dhol beats at his sister’s wedding.

Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding pics:

To note, ever since Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding news have surfaced, the couple has been painting the town red with their mushy pics. From sharing their pics from propose day to roka ceremony, haldi ceremony and mehendi, the social media is inundated with Rohan and Neha’s beautiful pics. After tying the knot today, the newly wed couple will be hosting a grand reception in Punjab’s Zirakpur on October 26.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

