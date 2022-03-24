Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh twin in black as they get papped in the city; PICS

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make one of the cutest couples in the entertainment industry. The duo met when they were doing a dance video together and became love-struck. The couple dated for some time and finally tied the wedding knot in October 2020. They had a grand wedding, which was attended by numerous friends from the industry. The couple loves to share pictures and videos of themselves on social media. The duo was recently papped in the city as they twinned in black.

As per the pap pics of the adorable couple, Neha had sported a black loose t-shirt and pants, with white shoes. She was carrying a black sling bag with a matching mask. Her husband Rohanpreet had sported a black t-shirt and joggers, with a black hat and white shoes. They got into the car and drove off.

See pics here-

Neha Kakkar was last seen as the judge of the reality show Indian Idol 12 and after that, she has not been seen on TV for some time. She had made some guest appearances for Super Dancer, Kaun Banega Crorepati, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2021. She had released a music video start of March, named Narazgi and she was also featured in the music video.

On the first wedding anniversary, Neha has shared beautiful pictures of them with captions, “And Thats how Our 1st Anniversary Celebration looked like!! Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy.. Much love #NehuPreet”.



