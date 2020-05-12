Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's new romantic song 'Bheegi Bheegi' is a perfect pre monsoon track; WATCH

Neha Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar's new song 'Bheegi Bheegi' has finally been dropped, and it will surely tug your hearts. The romantic track will make you long for the beautiful spells of monsoon. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar is back again to spread the magic of her voice. This time the songstress is making heads turn with her brother Tony Kakkar. The brother-sister duo has come up with their new song, 'Bheegi Bheegi', which was released yesterday (May 11, 2020). The emotionally romantic song features the two siblings, and it is also sung by them. Yes, Neha and Tony are not only the singers of this romantic ballad but have also seen proving their acting mettle in this emotionally-driven song.

The mellifluous music is composed by the all-rounder Tony, and he has also penned the beautiful lyrics, along with Prince Dubey. Bheegi Bheegi is monsoon track, with some heart-touching lyrics. Just like many other rainy season songs, this one also revolves around love, companionship, romance, and togetherness during the spell of rains. It shows how love blossoms under the monsoon skies when the showers of rain touch the soul.

It is a slow song with some melodious tunes that hit strike the right chord. While monsoon is some days away from us, but Bheegi Bheegi will make you long for a beautiful season. It will make you want to get drenched and soaked in love. The soulful track, soothing flute tunes, and slow-paced music is a perfect treat for all couples who yearning to fall in love all over again amid the showers of rain. Bheegi Bheegi will surely make lovebirds miss their partners amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown.

Sharing the reason to release this awe-inspiring track during the lockdown, Neha told on her Instagram handle that she believes music is the best therapy in such difficult and distressful situations. It was not only written but also arranged in the confines of home through a series of video calls amid the lockdown.

Take a look at Bheegi Bheegi song here:

The Kakkar siblings had collaborated for a peppy track Goa Beach which released during Valentine's week. The song garnered umpteen attention and instantly became a hit. It also starred Neha's 'good friend' Aditya Narayan. What are your thoughts on Bheegi Bheegi? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :YouTube

