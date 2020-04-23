Neha Kakkar begins a 'Move on Challenge' on social media; Asks women to stop crying for their exes

Neha Kakkar has started a new challenge on social media, the 'Move On Challenge'. With this, the songstress is urging girls to stop crying over ex-boyfriends and be strong. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar is one of the most talented and followed singers in Bollywood. Not only her songs, but her cute looks and innocence are also adored by many. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps treating her fans with glimpses from her life very often. During the Coronavirus lockdown, social media has been flooded with numerous challenges like Saree Challenge, Plank Challenge, and more. These challenges are helping everyone to keep their boredom at bay during quarantine and also interact with each other.

Following the suit, Neha has come up with her own challenge. Yes, the songstress has begun the 'Move on Challenge' on Instagram. With this, Neha is urging women to stop crying of their ex-boyfriends, come out of the heartbreak and start afresh. She asked women to understand their self-worth and not let a heartbreak overpower their happiness. Neha advises girls to stay strong and bury the past. The former Indian Idol 11 judge took to her Instagram handle to share a video, wherein she is sharing this important message with everyone.

In the clip, Neha along with some other women is doing a 'Before and After' trick. While initially the ladies are seen shedding uncontrollable tears, later they snap out of it and transform into their happy and glamorous avatars. In the background, we can hear, Neha's latest hit with B Praak and Jaani, 'Jinke Liye Hum Rote Hain'. Yes, the 31-year-old has taken the help of Jinke Liye to start this challenge. Ever since the song released, it has become a major sensation and is a chart-buster. Within a few hours, Neha's video went viral on, and fans have taken up the challenge with full enthusiasm.

Take a look at Neha's new challenge here:

For the uninitiated, Neha was dating Himansh Kohli a few years back. The two were head over heels for each other but had a nasty fall out. Recently, Himansh broke his silence on Neha wanting to end things between them, while the latter said that she had gone through depression post her breakup. But, the two have moved on now and are in their happy spaces. What are your thoughts on Neha's new challenge? Will you take it up too? Let us know in the comment section below.

