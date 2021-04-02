Neha Kakkar, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and other celebs send birthday wishes to Kapil Sharma; SEE HERE

Kapil Sharma is a known face on Indian television. He became a household name with his stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and became the winner of the competition. Post this, he has worked in numerous comedy show, but his most popular show is Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, where he is the host. From his stage stint to his comic timings, everything about the comedian turned actor is a thing among the fans.

Needless to say, Kapil enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, when this renowned comedian turned a year older today he was showered with immense love on social media. In fact, several celebs also took to their social media handles to sending birthday love to Kapil. Singer Neha Kakkar, who had visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show on numerous occasions, wished him with an adorable picture. She wrote in caption, “Happy Birthday @kapilsharma Bhaiya!! We love You, The whole world loves YOU! Much love to the cute family too”

Laughter queen Bharti Singh, who has been working with Kapil for a long time and had last shared stage in the Kapil Sharma Show, posted picture with Kapil from their show and wrote in the caption, “Your birthday is the perfect time to recognize all your wonderful qualities, You are my supporter, my protector, my brother ; all rolled into one, I am your biggest fan! Happy Birthday, bro! The king of comedy love you bhai”.

Famous comedian and co-worker of Kapil, Krushna Abhishek wrote for him, “Happy birthday kapil lots of love and wishes to u God bless u with everything u want in life always keep smiling and continue making the world laugh with ur amazing talent” His wife Kashmera Shah also wished him saying, “Happiest Birthday to you @kapilsharma May you have a great year ahead and make the entire world laugh with your kickass and unique humour. Love and luck Kash.” Mubeen Saudagar also posted a sweet memory with him from Comedy Nights With Kapil, as he wrote in caption, “Happy Birthday to One and only @kapilsharma bhai #stayblessed #lotsoflove”

On the other hand, Bollywood actor and comic star Riteish Deshmukh also posted for him and wished him with the caption, “Dearest @kapilsharma - आप हमेशा सबको हसाते रहे। ईश्वर आप को लम्बी आयु दे, सेहतमंद रखें, सदैव ख़ुश रखें। आपको जन्मदिन की हार्दिक हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।“

Take a look at celeb wishes for Kapil Sharma:

Meanwhile, Kapil, who recently welcomed his second baby, is enjoying his time with the family. The comedian is happily married with Ginni Chatrath and the two have been proud parents of a baby girl. The power couple were blessed with a baby boy early this year.

