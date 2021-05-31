Neha Kakkar can’t hide excitement for her birthday in latest PIC; Says ‘God I am such Gemini’

Neha Kakkar shares a selfie showing her excitement for her upcoming birthday and shares that she is a Gemini.

The Indian Idol 12 judge and stunning singer Neha Kakkar is very excited as her birthday is coming up. The singer is very active on social media and she often shares pictures and videos of herself. She has a huge fan following across the nation for her sensational voice and unmatched fashion sense. The birthday of the singer is coming up and she has shared a happy pictiure of herself where she is very excited for her birthday.

The singer has shared selfie with heart shaped sunglasses. She is wearing a blue printed top along with stud earrings. Her hair is straight and she is her goofy self in the picture as she shares that her birthday is in 7 days and she is very excited for those days. She also identifies herself as a true gemini as she can’t control her excitement for the days. The singer is also very excited because it is her first birthday after her marriage with love of her life Rohanpreet Singh.

The singer Neha Kakkar is one of the judges of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12, but she had taken a break from the show her family had become COVID 19 positive and they were recovering from the disease. The singer was recently highly trolled by the netizens on the Kishore Kumar special episode of Indian Idol 12, in which they had tributed 100 songs to the legendary Kishore Kumar. But she was highly criticized for bad singing and ruining the show. She has not responded to the controversy.

Credits :Neha Kakkar Instagram

