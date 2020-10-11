Neha Kakkar drops major HINTS of marriage in latest post after confirming relationship with Rohanpreet Singh

Is Neha Kakkar going to tie the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh soon? Singer drops major hints in her latest social media post, and fans are eagerly awaiting 'Nehu Da Vyah.' Take a look.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, the newest lovebirds in the showbiz, have become the talk-of-the-town. Just a few days ago, the duo put all speculations to rest and finally confirmed their relationship. They confessed their love for each other publicly with adorable posts on social media, leaving everyone in awe. From their first meeting to their proposal, fans are unusual to know everything about Neha and Rohanpreet's love story.

While fans still cannot get enough of NehuPreet's cute bond, Neha has dropped another major hint, which will certainly leave fans surprised. Just a few moments ago, the popular singer took to her Instagram handle and dropped 'huge' hints about her wedding. Yes, you read that right! Rumours about Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding have been doing the rounds before their public confession of love, and Neha's recent post is adding fuel to the fire. In the post, Neha talks about 'Nehu Da Vyah,' and fans are eagerly waiting to see her walk down the aisle soon with Rohanpreet.

Neha shared several pictures flaunting her 'desi girl' avatar in the recent post as she wrote, 'Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lockdown Wich Katt Hone Kharche, this is my favourite line from Diamond Da Challa Song.' Well, she did talk about her a song but what caught everyone's attention was the hashtag she used, '#NehuDaVyah,' which indicates about marriage.

Though Neha has not openly confirmed or denied the rumours of her tying the knot with Rohanpreet on 24 October this year, this post had definitely raised many eyebrows. Fans are yearning to know the truth about Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding speculations, but they will have to wait until either of the two open up about the same. Not to miss, Neha looks beautiful as ever in a pink and golden salwar suit, and she is giving all the 'Punjabi Kudi' feels as she roams around the farms in the photos.

Take a look at Neha's recent post here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Neha and Rohanpreet's to take their relationship a step forward and say 'I Do?' Also, what do you think about NehuPreet's loving camaraderie? Let us know in the comment section below.

