Neha Kakkar is elated to listen to Ramleela for the first time on RamNavami special episode of Indian Idol 12

Neha Kakkar reveals that she has never heard or seen Ramleela, as the sets of Indian Idol 12 allowed her to watch it live. The show has a special guest for the episode, Baba Ramdev.

The upcoming episode of the popular reality shows Indian Idol 12 is full of great surprises. Season 12 of the show will surely be the most memorable one owing to immensely talented singers and contestants and the star-studded evenings with celebrity guests. The show's upcoming episode is Ramnavmi's special episode, which will be a very auspicious episode with devotional songs and melodies. The show will be graced by the presence of immensely reputed yoga guru Baba Ramdev. He will be seen enjoying the episode as he enjoys the power-packed performances suiting the sets' festive mood.

In the show, the guruji and the three judges will share a great time on the sets of Indian Idol 12. This Ramnavmi Special episode will be hosted by the popular actor Jai Bhanushali. As they will be lost in the contestants' melodious voices, it will be worth a watch seeing festivity on the show. In the show, Neha Kakkar will also disclose that she has never heard ramleela before in her life. She told everyone that she has got this auspicious chance to hear it live on Indian Idol 12, and her happiness is unbounded.

She further added that she was very excited to be part of the upcoming episode as she has never heard or watched stories of ramleela. In her childhood, she was too occupied in doing Jagraata functions that it will be her first time in her life when she will hear the Ramleela stories live through the Sony Entertainment Television show. You can watch the entire show on Sony TV at 9:30 pm to enjoy the excellent singing performances.

Also read- Indian Idol 12: Baba Ramdev recalls taking sanyaas on Ram Navami 27 years ago: This is the day I got new life

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×