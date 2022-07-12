Neha Kakkar enjoys chai and samosas with green chutney in the US; Rohanpreet Singh calls her 'chatori'

Neha Kakkar is known for her cheerful nature and is known to keep her team as family members. At present, she is in the United States for her musical tour. Neha has been giving some energetic and lively performances and is keeping the crowd happy. While she is on a professional tour, the singer is making sure to have some fun with her team on the go. Neha Kakkar is a foodie and has spoken about her love for food on her shows too.

The singer got her hands on some chai and samosas with green chutney in the US and relished it before her performance on stage. Neha Kakkar posted pictures of the delicious spread, along with her team on Instagram. The caption read: "Chai with Samosa and Green Chatni” is what I eat back stage in my green room! What do you eat while working? Next Concert #Indianapolis 15th July #Sanjose 16th July. Pic from #NehaKakkarLive at #UBSArena @ubsarena (sic)".

Check out the photos here:

Interestingly, it was Neha Kakkar's singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh's message that caught our eye. It read, "Chatori" and fans can't stop praising her simplicity. Dressed in a satin black sleeveless dress with a sheer black cape, she looked stunning and ready for her performance. Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya also liked Neha's pictures with her team.

A day ago, Rohanpreet Singh posted a video of Neha dancing her heart out on the floor. From Naagin dance to every other move that she knew, was done on the floor. Through the video, Rohanpreet shared that he is missing Neha and wishes for her to return soon. The 34-year-old was touched by her husband's post and said that she misses him too.

Also Read: 'If your partner can dance like this without alcohol, marry her,' says Rohanpreet Singh for Neha Kakkar; WATCH

