Neha Kakkar gets a marvellous GIFT by the dazzling actress Rekha on Indian Idol 12 set; Find out here

The singing reality show India Idol 12 has come under the spotlight time and again because of numerous actors and artists visit its sets often. In the upcoming episode, the audience will be entertained by the presence of the marvelous actress . The dazzling actress will be seen enjoying the show as there will be numerous performances of the show contestants. The evergreen beauty Rekha will be the main attraction of the show as she will engage with the participants as well as the judges of the show. In the show, Rekha will be seen wrapping a saree around Neha Kakkar and she will be seen blushing at this.

In the episode, Rekha is seen wearing a marvelous golden pink saree which makes every girl inspired by her looks and her getup. Even Neha Kakkar could not stop herself from appreciating Rekha’s magnificent sari. Rekha tells her that she is very happy to hear about the marriage of Neha and Rohanpreet, hence she has brought a gift for her as a Shaadi ka shagun. She gave her a gracious Kanjivaram sari. On receiving the impeccable gift from the legendary Rekha Ji, Neha Kakkar was speechless. She felt very special and was very thankful to her for the beautiful gift.

Neha Kakkar said that the sari is a blessing that she received from Rekha ma'am and it will always be very special for her. She adds all the people there are in the awe of her presence and she is one of them who met her and received the gift and feels very special. The singer said that she has no words to describe her happiness.

Rekha said that it is always said that whenever you meet a newly-wed couple you should give them blessings. She said that a saree is the most beautiful gift one can give to someone so she decided to gift Neha a saree.

She added jokingly that she had met Rohan before, still, Neha did not invite her to wedding. To this Neha replies that if she had known that Rekha Ji knows about her, she would have definitely invited her to the wedding.

The upcoming episode of the show Indian Idol 12 will be one of the most iconic ones with the presence of Rekha. There are numerous other actions in the show which audience can witness on the show.

