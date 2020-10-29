Neha Kakkar gets TROLLED for 'copying' Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma & Priyanka Chopra's wedding outfits
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been grabbing eyeballs for the past few days. The two tied the knot on October 24 (2020) in a Gurudawara in Delhi and left everyone 'surprised.' Ever since the news of NehuPreet's wedding broke out, fans cannot stop gushing over the newlyweds' chemistry and cuteness. Several pictures and videos from 'Nehu Da Vyah' went viral on social media.
Though fans are in love with Neha and Rohanpreet's adorable pair, the songstress is also being bashed on the internet. Are you wondering why? Well, Neha is being brutally trolled by social media users for her wedding outfits. While it is being reported that Neha's bridal outfits were heavily inspired by Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra's wedding attires, but now Twitterati has started 'trolling' Neha for 'copying' them.
ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar's wedding wardrobe is EVERYTHING a bride dreams of: 5 Bridal fashion tips to learn from it
In fact not only the outfits but many social media users have also found similarities in the decor, picture poses, and more in NehuPreet's wedding with that of Priyanka-Nick, Anushka-Virat, and Deepika-Ranveer. Twitter and Instagram users have been pointing out the similarities, making memes and trolling Neha for 'copying'
From Neha's pure red lehenga which looked like the one that Priyanka wore for her Hindu wedding ceremony, to Neha's white reception lehenga having an uncanny resemblance to Deepika's reception lehenga, netizens have found many similarities. Neha's blush pink and peach, wedding lehenga also reminded fans of Anushka's wedding outfit.
While several users have called out Neha for copying the three Bollywood actresses' wedding attires, the singer's fans have come out in her defense. Neha on her Instagram handle also revealed that she was 'lucky' to be gifted the Sabyasachi outfits for her D-Day, as people die to wear clothes by the ace designer. She wrote, 'Dreams do come true, but they work better if you work hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai Waheguru Ji.
Take a look at social media users reactions to Neha's outfits here:
Neha kakkar’s wedding
Anushka, Priyanka and Deepika’s wedding
*ye Sab thoda thoda dal dete hain #NehaKakkar #NehaKakkarWedding #ripoff #sabthodathodadaldetehain #AnushkaSharma #DeepikaPadukone #PriyankaChopra
— To a better tomorrow (@logicalindia6) October 29, 2020
Deepika Ranveer
Priyanka Nick
Aur
Anushka Virat
Mashup Bana Daala #NehaKakkar Ne...
Sabki Shaadi Ka Bhi Remake Kar Diya
— R A M (@deepiholic_ram) October 29, 2020
Woh gaane remake karti hai toh shaadi kya cheez hai bey #NehaKakkar
— Zaalim aadmi (@phekukuku) October 29, 2020
it looks nearly the same to me#nooffenceintended #nehakakkar #nehakakkarwedding #nehakakkarwedsrohanpreet #bestwishes #happymarriedlife #anushkasharma #virushka #virushkawedding #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/iksPEFDWLk
— sass_all (@sassall1) October 25, 2020
#NehaKakkar was just waiting for #PriyankaChopra and #AnushkaSharma 's wedding hence she wan copy their wedding outfits...#NehuDaVyah
— VijayVardhan Varoon (@mickey_1_ehsaas) October 28, 2020
Neha Kakkar seem to be a big fan of Priyanka Chopra, if not student.
She,32yo married Rohanpreet Singh, aged 25. And her lehenga is inspired from PC's wedding lehenga. pic.twitter.com/H5n1VXszSP
— Dipti (@super_sanatani) October 26, 2020
Just watched some wedding pictures of Neha kakkar girl stole the whole dress of Anuksha Priyanka and Deepika #NehaKakkar
— भावना (@bhawana_subedi) October 27, 2020
#NehaKakkar’s career - bollywood mashup
Her wedding clothes - bollywood mashup
— trinizzleswafizzle (@chinnaswamyji) October 28, 2020
Yaar kapde to thik hai but kamse kam phoolo ka haar to badal dete #NehaKakkar https://t.co/vmtnIltqVp
— salman_ki_ALISHA (@being_alisha10) October 28, 2020