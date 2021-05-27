Neha Kakkar goes aww as hubby Rohanpreet Singh sings for her ‘Tum jaisi ho’; Says ‘I love you’

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh treat their fans with another beautiful video. In the video, he is singing a song for his wife.

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh always give us major couple goals. They always keep their fans updated about themselves by sharing pictures and videos on their social handles. Their Instagram feed is filled with such love moments. Currently, they are in Uttarakhand spending some quality time. The singer has shared a new video showing her husband singing a song for you. She is very happy as it is visible on her face and even thanked him for the song.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “#TumJaisiHo Tum Sundar Ho!! Hubby @rohanpreetsingh singing behind Song Originally Sung & Written by @tonykakkar Bhaiyuuu.” In the video, we can see the singer’s happy face as her husband sings a song for her. His voice is heard in the background. And in the last she said to him thankyou and ‘I love you.' Even he also responded by saying ‘I love you too’. Fans have also reacted to this and dropped comments.

Her husband also wrote, “Sabse Sundar!!!! I love you to the moon and back!!!!” Recently, the singer had shared a video of him performing bhangra and called him ‘Mere Sohne Sardar Ji!!’ In the video, Rohanpreet is seen performing bhangra on the set of Indian Idol 12.

Neha is also judging the reality show Indian Idol 12. To note, the reality show is being badly trolled after legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar said that he was asked to praise the contestants.

