Neha Kakkar goes on social media detox for couple of days; Says ‘Wake me up when there’s a better world’

Neha Kakkar, who has been quite bothered by the ongoing negativity, has decided to stay away from social media for a couple of days.
2679 reads Mumbai
Neha Kakkar goes on social media detox for couple of days; Says ‘Wake me up when there’s a better world’Neha Kakkar goes on social media detox for couple of days; Says ‘Wake me up when there’s a better world’
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has breathed his last, the social media has witnessed several raging debates about the prevailing nepotism in Bollywood. While the actor’s demise has sent shockwaves among his fans, many celebrities have been facing massive backlash and hate comments on social media in wake of this unfortunate incident. Given the negativity ruling the social media, renowned Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has decided to go on social media detox to keep her away from all the negative vibes.

Announcing her decision on Instagram, the Indian Idol 11 judge assured her fans that it is just a break for a couple of days and that she will be back after the situation gets better. Neha shared an image of a note which read as, “Going back to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s freedom, love, respect, care, fun, acceptance, good people. Not hatred, nepotism, jealousy, bossy people, hitlers, murders, suicides, bad people. Good night! Don’t worry I’m not dying. Lol! Just going away for a couple of days – Neha Kakkar.”

Explaining her decision, the diva asserted that while she has been trying hard to keep herself happy, the prevailing negativity on social media is bothering her. She wrote, “I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab.. It hurts me.. Don’t worry I’m okay.. Love you guys. Specially My #NeHearts.”

Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s post:

Interestingly, Neha isn’t only one who decided to stay away from social media. Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal had also bid adieu to micro-blogging site Twitter.

