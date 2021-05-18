Neha Kakkar has a small celebration for parents’ wedding anniversary with Tony Kakkar, Rohanpreet & more; PICS

Neha Kakkar and her family had a small anniversary celebration for her parents at her home. They were joined by Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar.

The Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar celebrated the wedding anniversary of her parents on Monday. It was a simple celebration at home and the place was decorated with balloons. There was a cake also which had small hearts on it. Neha Kakkar was joined by hubby Rohanpreet Singh, brother Tony Kakkar, sister Sonu Kakkar and other family members along with parents. The singer was wearing a black dress, while hubby Rohanpreet was dressed in black and brown.

Tony Kakkar donned a white t-shirt and black ripped jeans along with a cap. Singer Sonu Kakkar looked dazzling in a black short dress. Neha Kakkar shared numerous pictures from the celebration. She shared a picture where she was hugging her parents as she wrote, “Anniversary Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho Aap Dono Ko!! Jitna Pyar Aap Dono Ne Diya Hai Humesha, Utna Pyar Hum Kabhi Shayad Na De Paayein… Bus Yehi Prarthna Hai Mata Rani Se Ke Aap Dono Humesha Khush Rahein!! #KakkarFamily.”

In the other pictures, the whole family is seen posing together during the cake-cutting. Rohanpreet Singh also shared a picture with his in-laws along with a sweet post. He captioned it as, “Happy Anniversary Mumma Ji Papa Ji!! Aap Humesha Sath Rahein, Khush Rahein aur Healthy Rahein.” Tony Kakkar also wished his parents on their wedding anniversary.

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh on 24th October 2020. They met on the sets of the music video and fell in love.

