Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Indian Idol 12 contestants trolled for ruining Kishore Kumar’s iconic songs

Indian Idol 12 contestants and judges, especially Neha Kakkar got trolled for poor singing and ruining the Kishore Kumar theme on the show with 100 songs.

The latest episode of Indian Idol 12 was a tribute to Kishore Kumar and the special guest of the show was his son Amit Kumar. The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular shows on television sets and it is liked for its talented contestants and spectacular team of judges. The judges include Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik. The show has numerous themes and celebs as its guests on the show. It is a complete package show, which has excellent performances, entertainment, emotion and much more. The recent episode of the show is getting badly trolled by the netizens for its poor presentation.

The last episode of the show was based on Kishore Kumar, in which the judges and contestants sang 100 popular songs of Kishore Kumar. But the episode is receiving negative comments and backlash. It was because of the way these songs were sung by the artists. Even the judges were trolled for bad singing and Neha Kakkar was specially trolled for her crying after every performance.

Check out the tweets below:

You know #indianidol is a crap when they had as a judge and Neha Kakkar - Himesh Reshamiya singing THE KISHOR DA's song. The audacity!!! pic.twitter.com/M4SxSbvtVL — प्रीत~ (@preetweets_) May 9, 2021

Need the golden days of #indianidol back when Shreya Ghoshal was Judge @SonyTV — Manasi Maynal (@ManasiMaynal) May 8, 2021

#indianidol everytime Shanmukhapriya comes out to sing, she starts yoodling Why?

When will it stop?

No variation.. same old technique in every damn song and that too unnecessarily @SonyTV — ankurwadhwa (@king_akw) May 8, 2021

The standard of Indian Idol is falling with every season.

The contestants sang so badly but the judges hyped them up as if no one could sing the song better than them. Roti kitna hai ye Kakkar. 30 mins I won't get back #IndianIdol — Abhishek (@abhishekr2502) May 8, 2021

Neha Kakkar do whatever you want to do with your songs please don't even think to spoil Kishore Kumar Sir's songs (Bhoot Phishachh Nikat Nahi Aave Mahaveer Jab Naam Sunave)#IndianIdol#100SongsOfKishoreKumar — Ashwin (@SavageClown666) May 8, 2021

Within few hours after the show went on-air, the back-lashing started. Netizens took to social media to share their disappointment with the singing of the contestants and the judges. They were blamed for ruining iconic songs. They also said that the singing was poor and Neha Kakkar cried about every small thing. People also wrote that the show is losing its quality and the participants are over-hyped on the show.

Credits :India TV

