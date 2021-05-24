Neha Kakkar & hubby Rohanpreet Singh celebrate THIS feat with a cute throwback PIC as they thank 'Nehearts'

Among the cutest couples in showbiz, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh never fail to light up the internet. Recently, Neha and Rohanpreet were able to achieve a major milestone together and to celebrate it, they dug out the cutest photo for fans.

If there is one couple who have the ability to set the internet on fire with their mushy posts for each other, it is Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The couple, who sent the internet in awe with their cute songs and even cuter PDA, continues to be a rage on social media. And recently, their song Khad Tainu Main Dassa has managed to leave fans in awe of their fun banter with each other. Not just this, in no time, their recently released song has achieved a remarkable feat and to celebrate it, Neha and Rohan shared a cute post.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Neha and Rohan shared a cute throwback photo in which the two could be seen celebrating over juice and a slice of rainbow cake. In the photo, Neha is seen clad in an icy blue outfit while Rohan is seen sporting a casual look in a maroon polo neck tee with a green turban. The two were on cloud nine as their fans made their recent song Khad Tainu Main Dassa popular on Instagram reels. The two thanked 'Nehearts' on social media as the reels on their new song crossed the 60k mark.

Take a look:

Sharing the photo, Neha wrote, "60 Thousand Reels on #KhadTainuMainDassa in no timeeee!!!! Cheers Partner @rohanpreetsingh Biggest Thanks to Dear #NeHearts and Each and Everyone who spent their hours in making such Beautiful Reels God bless you all. Can’t forget to Thank the Music Team." She also clarified that the photo she and Rohan shared was an old one.

Neha and Rohan's recent track has been loved by their fans and once again, it has managed to be a trending hit. The couple got hitched last year in October and their photos broke the internet. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and their mushy posts for each other often leave netizens gushing over the two. Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha is a part of Indian Idol 12 judges panel.

