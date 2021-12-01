Neha Kakkar looks adorable as ever as she surprises hubby with a birthday cake and a cute dance; VIDEO

It’s Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh's birthday and the couple can’t contain their happiness. Neha Kakkar married singer Rohanpreet Singh in 2020. The couple had a whirlwind of romance for a few moments and had a grand Indian wedding. On the birthday of her singer hubby, Neha Kakkar had shared a video of him cutting the cake.

In the video, it is seen that Neha is taking her to the location where she has planned the surprise celebration for Rohan. Rohanpreet was seen in a bathrobe and Neha Kakkar was seen in a lovely black printed outfit. The singer was seen doing a cute dance along with hubby. He cut the cake and fed her a slice with his hand. She is also seen doing a cute dance with him. They also shared a cute peck as they enjoyed the moment together. She captioned, “Happy Birthday Life! @rohanpreetsingh aur Party toh Aaj hone wali hai Shaam ko!!!! The Real Party happens todayyy..”

Earlier in November, Rohanpreet and Neha had taken a trip to the City Of Love, Paris, and shared a series of romantic pictures while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. In October this year, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

A few days back, there were rumours that Neha is pregnant due to her weight gain. However, she denied it in one of her interviews for a show. She revealed the reason behind her weight and opened up about her life post marriage and more.



