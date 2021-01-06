Neha Kakkar looks cute in casuals as she shares her kitchen vs living room mood; See Photos

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's house look like a dream. The singer has shared a glimpse of her beautiful place.

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. Whenever they post any picture or video, it becomes viral immediately. Their wedding was also nothing less than a dream and fans are still in awe of their wedding pictures. They have just returned from their New Year vacation. Today, Neha Kakkar created a buzz on the internet when she shared her different moods while she was in the home. She has also given a glimpse of her beautiful home and it looks like a film setup.

In the series of pictures which she shared on her Instagram handle, we can see her sharing different moods. The first one is when she is in the kitchen. Dressed in a yellow top and jeans, the singer is whisking. She looks happy in the kitchen and the next picture is of her living room. In both pictures, she is beaming with joy. And do not miss her beautiful home which looks like a dream.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were seen together in Indian Idol 12 when he graced the show. Rohanpreet Singh also praised his wife for always supporting him.

Fans also started commenting on the pictures. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh fell in love with each other during the music video Nehu da Vyah and tied the knot on October 24, 2020. After which they again came together for another music video Khayaal Rakhya Kar.

