Neha Kakkar looks ethereal in red bridal lehenga as she can't stop blushing with hubby Rohanpreet Singh; Watch

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh cannot stop holding hands post their marriage, and it's all things cute. The songstress looks ethereal in a bright red bridal lehenga. Take a look NehuPreet's video here.

Neha Kakkar fans are beaming in happiness, as the songstress has finally turned become 'Mrs from Ms.' Yes, Neha Kakkar is now a happily married woman. After a lot of speculations, Neha tied the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh yesterday (October 24, 2020) in a Gurudawara. The couple took nuptial vows in a traditional wedding ceremony in the presence of their family.

'Nehu Da Vyaah' has been grabbing eyeballs ever since Neha and Rohanpreet announced their relationship officially. With the two finally turning 'man and wife,' pictures and videos of their wedding have been circulating like wildfire on the internet. Now, another video from Neha and Rohanpreet's 'happy wedding' has come up, where the songstress looks ethereal in a red bridal lehenga. Yes, Neha donned a red bridal lehenga with golden embroidery over it for her D-Day and looked stunning as ever.

With traditional red chooda (bangles), big nose ring, golden necklaces, henna-filled hands, and ring, Neha made the 'prettiest bride.' However, it was her infectious smile on her face that made everyone skip a heartbeat. The glow on her face was evident, and her twinkling eyes made it clear that was extremely happy. Rohanpreet also looked dapper in ethnic wear and complimented Neha well.

A video from NehuPreet's wedding shows the two madly, totally, completely, and crazily in love, as they stand on a stage in their wedding outfits. Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen lost in each other as they cannot stop blushing and holding hands.

Take a look at Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding video here:

They look all in love from head to toe. Well, we love Neha's bridal look and wish the couple all the happiness. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

