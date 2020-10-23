  1. Home
  2. tv

Neha Kakkar is one happy bride to be at her mehendi ceremony; See Photos

Neha Kakkar is all set to marry her beau Rohanpreet Singh this weekend and her wedding festivities have already begun.
11818 reads Mumbai
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding has been one of the most talked about events in the telly world. After all, Neha is one of the most successful singers in the industry and her stint on the singing based reality show Indian Idol has made her a household name. Besides, while she has been one of the most eligible spinsters in the industry, her wedding has always been a hot topic of discussion for a long time. And with the lady finally gearing up for her big day with her beau Rohanpreet, her fans can’t keep calm and are looking forward to her grand wedding.

Interestingly, the wedding festivities have begun and we have got our hands on Neha Kakkar’s mehendi ceremony. The Aankh Maarey singer chose to keep it a low key affair and opted for a casual dress for her mehendi. In the pics, the bride to be was dressed in a black colour attire with white lace on the neck. Besides, one can’t miss out her white sneakers in the pics. Neha is surely ditching the traditional bridal mehendi looks, isn’t it?

Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s mehendi ceremony pics:

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet were said to be dating each other for a couple of months. Ever since the news of their wedding surfaced, the lovebirds have been painting the town red with their mushy romance. Talking about the wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet will, reportedly, tying the knot in the national capital during the weekend and will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Zirakpur, Punjab on October 26.

Also Read: Soon to wed Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding reception card goes viral on social media; Take a look

Credits :Raju Mehendiwala's Instagram

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

What kind of attire is this . Luks inappropriate nd unflattering 4 mehndi. Night suit mein baith gayi

