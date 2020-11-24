Neha Kakkar OPENS UP on RETURNING to work with Indian Idol 12 after marriage: Life has become more beautiful

Neha Kakkar is all set to get back to work with Indian Idol 12 after her marriage with Rohanpreet Singh. She recently opened up about how it feels to return to work after her wedding, and here's what she has to say.

Neha Kakkar is making the most of her married life, and now she is all set to take set spread her charm on the TV screens. Yes, you guessed it right, Neha is all set to return to work with Indian Idol 12 post her lavish marriage with Rohanpreet Singh. With only four days left for the singing reality show to make its grand launch, Neha recently opened up about how it feels to be back in action after marriage.

The popular songstress has resumed work with Indian Idol 2020 after her wedding, anatin a recent virtual press conference, Neha revealed how she feels about the same, and how life has changed post marriage. Neha said that 'life has become more beautiful' after she has tied the knot with her Rohu aka hubbyRohanpreet. She also expressed her gratitude towards the Almighty, fans, followers, and viewers for constantly supporting and loving her. She thanked everyone who has been a part of her journey and success.

'Undoubtedly my life was already very beautiful. I am really thankful to God and not just God, all the people who I have met in life, especially the people associated with Indian Idol. All the people present in the press conference are also a part of my journey. All these people play an important part in my success. You people have given me lots of love and support,' shared Neha.

Further showering love on hubby Rohanpreet, Neha shared, 'Life has become more beautiful. I think life becomes more beautiful when your partner is a beautiful human being, is supportive and understanding, which Rohu is. I am very happy. I hope Mata Rani and Waheguru keep us always happy together,' Neha expressed.

Meanwhile, Neha and got hitched on October 24 (2020) in a grand wedding in Delhi. The couple had gone to Dubai for their honeymoon and recently returned back to the bay. Neha along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya is the judge of the Indian Idol 2020, while Aditya Narayan will be the host. Are you excited to watch Indian Idol 12? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

