Neha Kakkar pens an adorable note for her brother Tony after they slammed The Kapil Sharma Show's Kiku Sharda

Neha Kakkar and his brother Tony Kakkar were in the news recently when they slammed comedians Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda when they apparently made fun of her short height and looks. Neha had reacted to the video by posting notes on Instagram stories. A part of her note read, "Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people. Itna zyada enjoy karte ho mere songs pe, you have such good times, you’ve partied so hard on my songs, you’ve made you GF BF hear my love songs, uske baad bhi itna bura likhte hue ho mere liye? Sharam nahin aati?"

And after they reacted strongly, Neha took to her Instagram to pen a moving post for her brother, Tony and the same proves that they share a great bond. Sharing a photo of herself with Tony, she wrote, “For me, living the good life is getting to hang with this cutie here @tonykakkar He‘s my friend more than an older brother yaar, so these day trips with him are super fun. Plus we’re looking cool na with our matching @novaeyewearofficial . Swag toh hai, but it’s super protective, just like my brother!” Tony quickly replied to her post. He wrote, “People ask me who is my dream girl.. Look she is with me.”

The singer who has given super hit chartbuster songs such as Aankh Marey, Yaad Piya Ke Aane Lagi, Kala Chashma and Dilbar among others is currently being seen as the judge of singing reality show Indian Idol 11. She recently made a shocking confession on the show. She had revealed how she had a rough patch in her life and she wanted to commit suicide during that time as she felt life was unfair.

