Neha Kakkar poses with a cute soft toy on Teddy Day 2020 and we wonder if was gifted by Aditya Narayan

A picture of Neha Kakkar posing with a cute teddy bear has been doing the rounds, and we're wondering it was a special gift by her beau Aditya Narayan.

Today, i.e. 10 February 2020, is known as Teddy Day. Yes, the entire world is celebrating Teddy Day as a part of the Valentine's Week. And looks like our beloved singer Neha Kakkar has also received a special gift. A picture of the cute singer has been doing rounds on social media where she is seen posing with a cute big soft toy, with another gift in her hand. The picture has been posted by Neha's fan clubs, and she is seen flashing her flawless smile in it.

Donning a comfy red top with open traces and a bright wide smile, Neha looks absolutely ravishing. We can't really decide, who looks cuter, Neha or the teddy in the frame! Well, though the caption says that the teddy belongs to one of her friends, we're wondering if it was gifted by Neha's beau Aditya Narayan? Is it that Neha doesn't want to reveal her special Valentine's gift by her soon-to-be hubby? Well, we reallyd don't know that, but we surely know that Neha's happiness is on peak, and it is quite evident from all her recent pictures.

Take a look at Neha's Teddy Day celebration here:

For the unversed, the Indian Idol 11 couple, #NehAditya are apparently going to tie the knot on 14 February 2020, and the date of their D-Day was decided by their parents. Also, the couple collaborated for a music video, which released today and was shot on the beaches of Goa.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Neha and Aditya will actually get married on Valentine's Day 2020? Also, what do you think about this picture of Neha with the huge fully toy? Do you also think it was gifted by Aditya? Let us know in the comment section below.

