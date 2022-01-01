Neha Kakkar posts photos with Rohanpreet & reveals why she became emotional while performing on New Year's Eve

Neha Kakkar is a versatile artist, who is also known to have a sensitive side and she has been seen getting teary eyed on many occasions. On the New Year’s Eve, the singer was performing live in Goa and her hubby had to perform in Kashmir owing to which they could not be together. She posted an adorable pictures of them as she shared that she misses him and wants to see him soon.

Neha shared in the post that she became very emotional when he could not be with her on the New Year Eve. She shared few pictures on a social media from her previous year’s celebration. She shared that she misses him and wanted to hear his voice at 12 am but could not. She wrote in caption, “I miss you…. This pic was clicked last year and last night we were not together coz Rohu was performing in Pahalgam Kashmir and Me in Goa. I was dying to speak to him at 12 last night but that couldn’t happen coz of my performance, Hence I got emotional on stage and I didn’t even tell rohu about it till now coz I was really embarrassed about crying one more time on stage but being so emotional I couldn’t control my emotions coz rohu was not with me and I wanted to hug him tight and wish happy new year. But I’m really happy about the fact that both of us were working on the last day of the year and were entertaining people. Now baby I can’t wait to see you today. Waiting for you to reach me. Love you My Dream Husband! Happy New Year Everyone and My #NeHearts I Love each one of You.”

See post here:

Neha Kakkar got married to singer Rohanpreet in the year 2020. The couple met through a music video and fell in love. They got married in a grand affair in the presence of the her family and family.



