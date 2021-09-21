Neha Kakkar reacts to her pregnancy rumours; Says 'Me and Rohanpreet have not planned about baby yet'

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet are one of the most talked about the couple in the entertainment industry. They have been winning their fans’ hearts from their cute chemistry. The couple tied the knot last year in October and since then their popularity has only increased. Recently, rumours were going on that the couple is expecting their first child. Even on their recent pictures also fans were seen commenting about the same. However, both did not react to it till now but during a recent appearance on ‘Dance Deewane 3’, the singer broke her silence.

She said she and Rohanpreet Singh have not yet considered starting a family. After watching contestant Gunjan perform to Lungi Dance, Neha said, “Rohu aur maine abhi socha nahi hai baby ka but agar kabhi baby kare toh hum chahenge ki Gunjan jaisi ho (Rohanpreet and I have not thought about having a baby yet but if we have one, we would want her to be just like Gunjan). Her statement has finally ended all the speculations which were going on.

Neha and Rohanpreet had faked pregnancy rumours just two months after their marriage. But it was all for their music video ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’. Neha was trolled badly during the Indian Idol 12 series. She was one of the judges but later left the show owning to the work commitments. The episode featuring Amit Kumar was badly trolled by the fans too. The show was trending then.

