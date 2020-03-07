Neha Kakkar reflects on 'self made' journey, shares pics of her once rented home and the bungalow she now owns

Reflecting on her journey, Neha revealed that she now owns a bungalow in the same place where she spent her entire childhood and life indeed has come a full circle.

Neha Kakkar's popularity knows no bounds. The singer, who is loved by millions for her voice and music, took to Instagram on Friday to share one of the proudest moments of her life. In a heartwarming post, Neha shared photos of the rented home she once lived and grew up in Uttarakhand. Reflecting on her journey, Neha revealed that she now owns a bungalow in the same place where she spent an entire childhood and life indeed has come a full circle.

Sharing a photo of her bungalow as well, Neha wrote, "This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional."

The singer thanked her family and her fans for the supreme success she has managed to achieve in life. "#SelfMade #NehaKakkar Biggest Thanks to My Family @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar Mom Dad Mata Rani (God) and Ofcourse My NeHearts and All My Well wishers .#NehuDiaries #Utrakhand #KakkarFamily."

Neha's brother Tony Kakkar also echoed similar sentiments as he wrote, "Crying Made me so emotional nehu.. love youuuuuuu." Neha's post also received a whole lot of love from her fans.

Credits :Instagram

