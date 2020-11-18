Neha Kakkar to RESUME work post marriage with Indian Idol 2020; Show to air on THIS date

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are having a fabulous time on their honeymoon in Dubai. However, the songstress is all set to return to work with Indian Idol 2020 soon. Read on to know more.

Neha Kakkar tied the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh on October 24 (2020) in Delhi and left everyone awestruck. Ever since then, the couple has been spreading love all over with their mushy romance. Neha and Rohanpreet are currently having a blast in Dubai, where they are on holiday for their honeymoon. Lovingly known as NehuPreet, the cute couple is flooding social media with their oh-so-romantic photos.

Now, it looks like Neha is all set to get back to work. After spending a loving with her hubby Neha is soon going to be in action, as her show Indian Idol 2020 is a few days away from its release. Yes, Neha will resume work with Indian Idol 2020 soon. Neha along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya is the judge of the new season of the much-loved reality show. Indian Idol 2020 will hit the tube from November 28 (2020), and it will be Neha's first project after marriage with Rohanpreet.

Several promos of Indian Idol 2020 have already been creating a storm on social media, and fans of the show are eagerly waiting for its release. Indian Idol viewers will be enthralled at the end of this month as the singing show will finally start airing. With a new theme of 'Phir Badlega Desh Ka Mausam' Indian Idol 2020 will bring in lots of masti, fun, and some amazing talents.

Like every year, contestants will be from different parts of the country exhibiting their singing talents. Some of the contenders of Indian Idol 2020 include Anjali and Ashish from Maharashtra, Sawai from Rajasthan, Shanmukh Priya and Pawandeep from Uttarakhand, andSireesha from Andhra Pradesh.

Take a look at some Indian Idol 2020 promos here:

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding was a close-knit affair with only their loved ones in the presence. Indian Idol 2020 will telecast from November 28 at 8 PM, every Saturday and Sunday only on Sony TV. Are you excited for this new season of Indian Idol 2020?

