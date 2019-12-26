Neha Kakkar REVEALS she has more followers than THIS Bollywood actor on The Kapil Sharma Show; Find Out

Indian Idol Judge Neha Kakkar all set to spread her magic and reveal some goofy secrets with her siblings on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show. Read on.

Neha Kakkar is one such singer in the music industry that has a massive following. She is known not only for her amazing talent but also for her bubbly and cute nature. Neha, who is currently judging singing reality show Indian Idol 11, is all set to make way in The Kapil Sharma show. Yes you read that right! The singer will be seen spreading her charm in the upcoming episode of the popular comedy show. Here, she will be accompanied by her siblings, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. Well, these music sensations together are surely going to make heads turn with their fiery chemistry and talent. Well, it will surely be a crazy night filled with the best combination of comedy and music.

The sibling trio will be seen having the best time of their life together on the show. They will not only reveal goofy past secrets from their personal life, but also give a treat to their fans with their popular songs such as Dilbar Dilbar. Neha is not only a singing sensation, but also is considered one of the biggest Instagram sensations. On the show, in a candid chat , Kapil revealed that Instagram has rewarded five celebrities for having the maximum number of followers and fans. To which Neha mentioned that she is among the top five female celebrities who has been admired with an award for crossing 30 million followers on the application. Not only this, apparently she is the only singer to have achieved that mark and make a place on the list.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar to go on a vacation to London post Kapil Sharma's message made her emotional

She revealed that Bollywood star is also on the list and his followers are equal to mine. She added that he most probably has one lakh followers less that her. But, here she also said that she a huge fan of the actor and is also a follower. She said, "I love Ranveer Singh and as a couple. They just look perfect and cute together."

Neha's witty conversations continued and she spilled the beans that she absolutely loves to sing for her favorite stars. She elaborated that she is a powerhouse as she is the shortest actress in the industry, who can act and sing simultaneously. She said that she is always the heroine of her own music videos. Though playback singing has its won magic, in the contemporary times viewers love single music videos that give her the time to enjoy her space

With so many things and goofy stories, we're sure that this episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be full of fun, masti and lots of unknown secrets. We can't wait to watch Neha Kakkar on the show. Are you excited for the show? Let us know in comment section below.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar gets teary eyed as Kapil Sharma sends an emotional message for Bharti Singh

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More