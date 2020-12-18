Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet are expecting their first child; Tony Kakkar CONFIRMS duo's pregnancy announcement

Tony Kakkar has confirmed Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's pregnancy. He dropped a sweet comment on Neha's viral post, as he expressed his excitement to welcome a new member to their family soon.

It's confirmed! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are expecting their first child. Yes, the duo is pregnant. Neha's brother Tony Kakkar confirmed NehuPreet's pregnancy announcement, spreading happiness and positivity around. Tony dropped on sweet comment on Neha's recent viral post. He expressed his excitement to welcome a new member to their family soon. Commenting on Neha's post, a joyous Tony wrote, 'Main mama ban jaaunga,' and he confirmed that the couple is all set to embrace parenthood soon.

Neha and Rohanpreet dropped a bomb early in the morning with their latest post. The duo shared a heartwarming picture and sparked pregnancy rumors. In the photo, Neha is seen cradling her baby bump as Rohanpreet hugs her from behind. Though Neha did not directly announce her pregnancy, but dropped major hints with her photo and caption which read, 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar.' Within moments, Neha and Rohanpreet's post spread like wildfire on the internet, and everyone started wondering if the couple is soon going to be pregnant.

Now, brother Tony's comment has confirmed that her sister Neha is preggers and fans can't keep calm. The couple also got papped at the airport early in the morning, Neha tried to hide her tummy with her hands as she posed for her camera. Neha's pose added fuel to the pregnancy speculations and now congratulatory messages from her peers confirm that they're soon going to be parents.

TV actress Kanika Mann commented on the post and wrote, 'Congratulations, you both, while Jay Bhanushali wrote, 'Congratulations Neha and Rohan.' Songstress Harshdeep Kaur also expressed, 'Congratulations. God bless you guys!'

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet got married merely two months on October 24 (2020) in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. Neha had appeared on Bigg Boss 14 a few days ago and revealed to that she fell in love with Rohanpreet during the shooting of their song 'Nehu Da Vyah.'

