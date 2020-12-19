Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet are NOT expecting? Unveil new song Khyaal Rakhya Kar poster leaving fans confused

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh left the internet surprised with a photo in which the former was flaunting a baby bump. However, now, they unveiled a poster of a new song and revealed the truth about the pregnancy.

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had left the internet completely surprised yesterday when they shared a photo of Neha cradling a baby bump. Many congratulated the duo thinking it was a pregnancy announcement and the singers too did not say anything over it. However, today, both of them shared a poster of their upcoming song Khyaal Rakhya Kar with the same photo of Neha cradling her baby bump and left fans confused about whether the couple is expecting a child or not.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha dropped a poster of the song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar in which she and Rohan could be seen posing as a couple expecting a child in the middle of a street. Seeing the photo, netizens were left wondering if Neha was actually pregnant or was flaunting a fake baby bump to play the character in the upcoming song. The song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar is expected to come out on December 22, 2020 and is crooned by both Neha and Rohanpreet.

Seeing the poster, a user wrote, "Scam 2020." Another wrote, "She is not preagnant yar...she have put fake bump for song..." Another expressed confusion and wrote, "Koi yh btao gaane k promotion k liye pregnant huii ya shii m hui h."

As per the poster, Neha and Rohanpreet's song will be out in the coming week and is composed by Rajat Nagpal. It is directed by Agam Mann-Azeem Mann and produced by Anshul Garg. The duo was snapped at the airport yesterday after they had taken the internet by storm with the baby bump photo. They had got married back in October and even back then, Neha and Rohan had released a song, Nehu Da Viah.

