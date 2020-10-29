Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet REVEAL they got their 'dream' wedding outfits as 'gifts'; Here's who gave it to them

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh spill the secret behind their beautiful wedding outfits. The newlyweds revealed that they were 'gifted' their D-Day attires. Here's who gifted it to them.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised everyone with their wedding on October 24 (2020). While fans cannot still fathom that NehuPreet have actually tied the knot, the couple's wedding outfits have been garnering attention for many reasons. The newlyweds recently spilled the beans around their wedding attires and revealed that they received their 'dream' outfits as 'gifts.' Are you wondering who gifted it to them?

The couple took to their respective Instagram handle to reveal the secret. Neha and Rohanpreet shared that immensely popular Indian designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, gifted them the wedding outfits for their D-Day. They also expressed their gratitude towards Sabyasachi for their special gift, and for making their dream come true. Sharing awe-inspiring pictures from the wedding, Neha wrote, 'Thank you Sabyasachi Sir for gifting us the best outfits.'

The 32-year-old singer further added, 'People die to wear Sabyasachi at least once in life. We were gifted these dream outfits by him. Dreams do come true, but they work better if you work hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai Waheguru Ji.' Rohanpreet also thanked the designer for the 'amazing outfits.'

Take a look at their posts here:

For their wedding in the Gurudwara, Neha and Rohanpreet wore the hues of pink and peach. Neha's lehenga was embellished with zardozi and meenakari accents. Sabyasachi's signature heritage jewellery accentuated her bridal look. She also wore jewellery made with uncut diamonds, emeralds, and pearls. On the other hand, Rohanpreet looked dapper in a pale pink quilted silk sherwani, compliment Neha's outfit.

The two got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi on October 24 (2020). After the lavish 'Nehu Da Vyay and grand wedding festivities, the couple returned to the bay a few days ago and were spotted hand-in-hand at the airport.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar gets TROLLED for 'copying' Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma & Priyanka Chopra's wedding outfits

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×