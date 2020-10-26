Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh are the happiest couple in town & their post wedding ritual ceremony is proof

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24, 2020. Meanwhile, check out a few unmissable moments from the couple's post-wedding ritual ceremony.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are officially man and wife now much to the excitement of their fans and loved ones. The two singers announced their wedding plans a few days back thereby sending everyone into a frenzy. And finally, the cute couple tied the knot on October 24, 2020, at a Gurudwara in Delhi amidst the presence of their family members and close friends. Well, the celebrations were huge and one can get a glimpse of it on social media.

We have now chanced upon some unseen videos of Neha and Rohanpreet’s post-wedding rituals that are hard to miss. These reel videos have been shared by Neha’s team on social media as a treat for her fans. In one of the videos, the two of them can be seen happily cutting a cake in the presence of their loved ones. In yet another video, they are participating in the ceremony where either of them has to find a ring from a bowl filled with milk. In yet another video, the two of them are seen singing inside the car.

Here are some glimpses of the post-wedding rituals:

There is no denying that both of them are currently the happiest couple in town and these social media posts are proof. Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding has been attended by the likes of many celebs like Urvashi Dholakia, Urvashi Rautela, Meet Brothers, and more. And of course, it was a musical evening as the couple could be heard singing romantic songs for each other leaving the onlookers in complete awe. ‘Nehu Da Vyaah’ has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons!

