Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh confess their love publicly: Shraddha Arya, Bharti Singh & more shower blessings

Much to everyone's surprise, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh confessed their love and admitted their relationship for the first time on social media, amid rumours of their wedding this month. Here's how celebrities showered their blessings on the adorable couple.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh gave fans a 'big surprise' as they finally made their relationship official. Yes, today morning, the duo took to their individual social media handles to confess their love. They have admitted to their relationship for the first time publicly, amid rumors of their wedding this month, leaving everyone surprised. The couple is to be head-over-heels in love with each other.

As Neha called Rohanpreet ' forever her's', the latter called the popular singer 'his life.' Their cute and mushy romance on social media has left everyone in awe. The duo also has unlocked the 'Babu, Baby and Jaan' level, as they adorably addressed each other with these nicknames. Neha and Rohanpreet shared a beautiful photo, as they confirmed their relationship. While Neha captioned it saying, 'You’re mine,' Rohanpreet wrote, 'Meet my zindagi.' Within a few seconds, Neha and Rohanpreet's relationship confirmation posts went viral.

Fans bombarded the comment section, expressing their happiness of this 'good news.' Not only fans but many of Neha's friends from the industry were also left thrilled, and showered the couple with love and blessings. Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya wrote, 'Wooh! Congratulations Nehu. Adorable Couple,' while Bharti Singh commented, Congratulations darling.' Neha's co-judge on Indian Idol Vishal Dadlani wished the couple, saying, 'All the love and happiness in the world to you guys!'

Popular actor praised Rohanpreet and wrote, 'What an amazing voice he has,' while Balika Vadhu's Veebha Anand commented, 'Congratulations love.' Sana Khan, Heli Daruwala, and Sophie Choudhary also sent in their best wishes to Neha and Rohanpreet.

Take a look at Neha's post here:

Meanwhile, this new couple also used the hashtag #NehuPreet, and we wonder if they have zeroed down the date for their D-Day. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

