Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh’s first anniversary celebration PICS look straight out of a fairytale

Published on Oct 25, 2021
   
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the cutest couples in the glamour industry and they have been making it to the headlines ever since the two met. The two have never shied away from expressing their love for each other be it on social media or publicly. Well, the singing sensation couple has completed 1 year of their wedding and indeed they had quite a romantic celebration on a boat surrounded by water on all sides and under the blue sky. 

