Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh twin in blue Donald Duck sweatshirts as they struggle to form a heart; Watch

The adorable couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shared a twinning video as they have fun making a heart pose with their hand. They are currently promoting their upcoming music video on social media.

Indian Idol 12 judge, Neha Kakkar is married to the Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh. The couple met last year and fell in love as they were shooting together for a music video. The adorable couple loves to show their immense love for one another on social media. Neha Kakkar is the social media queen and she often shares the sweet gestures for hubby on her account. The actress has recently shared a cute video of the couple and fans love them.

In the video, it is seen that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are wearing Donald Duck sweatshirts in a lovely blue shade. They both have paired the look with black pants and white shoes. They look adorable as they try to form a heart with their hands but they are unable to do, so they end up goofing around in the video. Neha has posted the video to promote her upcoming music video on social media. The song's name is Khad Tainu Main Dassa, which will release tomorrow.

See video here: Click

Neha Kakkar is one of the judges of the show Indian Idol 12, but she was missing from the show for some time as she was unwell. Now she back on the show along with Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya. The actress was recently immensely trolled by the netizens regarding the Kishore Kumar special episode of Indian Idol 12. She was accused of disrespecting the legendary singer by singing his songs poorly. The singer has not yet reacted to the trolls.



Also read- Neha Kakkar gets a marvellous GIFT by the dazzling actress Rekha on Indian Idol 12 set; Find out here

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×