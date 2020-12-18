Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh's latest photo sparks pregnancy rumours as fans wonder if it's an announcement

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took social media by storm when they got married in October this year. The wedding was a grand affair and had the singer's fans swooning over her. Now, the couple's latest photo has sparked pregnancy rumours. In the picture, Neha can be seen wearing a denim overall with her hands placed on her tummy as husband Rohanpreet holds her close. The photo has definitely left fans wondering if the picture is some sort of pregnancy announcement.

Sharing the photo, Neha captioned it, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar," with a hug and heart emoji. As for Rohanpreet, he shared the same photo and wrote, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar @nehakakkar," along with a baby emoji. Commenting on Neha's photo, Rohanpreet commented, "Ab toh kuch zyada hi khyaal rakhna parhega Nehuuu. (Now, you will have to be extra careful Nehuu)."

Fans were naturally taken by surprise as one user asked, "is she prego??" While another wrote, "She's pregnant," with a shocked emoji.

Check out the photo below:

The pictures most definitely hint at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet announcing the pregnancy. Just a few weeks ago, Neha returned to the sets of Indian Idol 12 as she resumed work after her lavish wedding ceremonies. The singer did not leave an opportunity to praise her husband and revealed how it has changed after getting married.

She had told TOI, "Life has become more beautiful. I think life becomes more beautiful when your partner is a beautiful human being, is supportive and understanding, which Rohu is. I am very happy. I hope Mata Rani and Waheguru keep us always happy together."

