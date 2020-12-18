Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet's pregnancy announcement triggers meme fest; Netizens drag Hardik Pandya, Natasa

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh announced their pregnancy today morning leaving everyone surprised. While many are happy for NehuPreet, netizens have also created some hilarious memes.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shared some 'good news' early in the morning today (December 18, 2020), leaving fans utterly surprised. Neha flaunted her baby bump in an adorable picture with hubby Rohanpreet as they announced their pregnancy. Yes, NehuPreet is expecting their first child, merely two months after marriage. The two tied the knot in a traditional grand wedding in October this year.

While Neha's pregnancy announcement has come as a shock for many, others are happy for the couple as they will begin a new journey soon. The news also sparked some hilarious reactions to Neha and Rohanpreet's pregnancy announcement as they wondered this is happening within two months of their marriage. Twitterati started a meme fest as they trolled Neha and Rohanpreet to be 'too fast.' Many even dragged Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic in the memes. Netizens compared Hardik to Neha and Rohanpreet, poking fun at the cricketer that the singer duo is faster than him and has broken his record. Hardik and Natasa got married earlier in 2020 only to welcome their first baby in July this year.

Check out Twitteratis funny reaction to NehuPree's pregnancy news:

#NehaKakkar is pregnant, flaunts baby bump in new pic with #RohanpreetSingh Meanwhile Rohanpreet Singh to Hardik Pandya- pic.twitter.com/yE1KUPBJMn — Siddharth Ghodke (@sarcassid) December 18, 2020

#NehaKakkar is pregnant Meanwhile Pandya to Neha's Husband: pic.twitter.com/F4JZrK0iON — Memer Baba Ashish (@memer_baba605) December 18, 2020

Everyone's reaction on twitter after news of #NehaKakkar being pregnant: pic.twitter.com/KFPoH3F9z2 — Grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile, several fans are also confused Neha and Rohanpreet are really expecting their first child or is it a promotion trick for their upcoming song. However, many celebrities from the entertainment world have showered their love and wish to the couple. From Kapil Sharma to Karishma Tanna, many have congratulated NehuPreet on their heartwarming pregnancy announcement. Neha and Rohanpreet fell in love with each other on the sets of their music video 'Nehu Da Vyaah.'

