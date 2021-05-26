Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet's THIS song reminds Rubina Dilaik of her 'nok jhok' with Abhinav Shukla; WATCH

While Abhinav Shukla is away in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, Rubina Dilaik is missing him. While doing so, she shared a cute video with Abhinav and revealed the Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh song that reminds her of their cute banter.

Among the popular celebrity couples, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik never fail to shell out relationship goals for all. The popular stars managed to go through highs and lows in their relationship while being on national TV in Bigg Boss 14 and won hearts. Now, as Abhinav is away in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rubina is missing him and her recent post also proves the same. While missing him, Rubina revealed that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's song Khad Tainu Main Dassa reminds her of her banter with Abhinav.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared a throwback video in which Abhinav could be seen resting on a swing while they were together at home. His cute antics can be seen recorded by Rubina and well, the song playing in the background was Neha and Rohan's recently released track, Khad Tainu Main Dassa. Sharing the reel video, Rubina wrote, "his song reminds me of our nok jhok , N how much I miss doing it with you @ashukla09 ... what a cute cute song @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh you guys are pure #love."

Take a look at the video: (Click HERE to see the video)

The cute antics in the video as Abhinav sneakily enjoys a drink left netizens laughing. However, what won everyone's hearts was Rubina's cute reaction on seeing Abhinav's antics. The video managed to leave Rubina and Abhinav fans impressed. A fan wrote, "So cute couple in the world." Another wrote, "Queeeeeen of millions of hearts." Another expressed, "Lovely couple."

Meanwhile, Rubina recently recovered from COVID 19 and has been spending time at her hometown ever since. She has been sharing photos and videos on Instagram post her recovery and fans are loving every bit of it. Recently, on her Instagram live session, Rubina revealed how much she is missing Abhinav while he competes in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Also Read|Rubina Dilaik shares she's missing hubby Abhinav Shukla on a live session; Says she learned Punjabi from him

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Share your comment ×